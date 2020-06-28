Boys Are Vulnerable To Rape Than Girls – NAPTIP DG

Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General of The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has said that boys are more vulnerable to take than girls.

The DG stated that the attention given to rape suffered by girls has made the rape suffered by boys to be deprived of needed attention.

She made this known on June 27 during the flag-off of the ‘Cover me’ campaign aimed at exposing perpetrators of child abuse, advocate for stricter punishment for rapists, and advocate for stronger mechanisms.

“I do not advocate for capital punishment of death sentence because it will make rapists become brutal because they will not want to leave witnesses and it will also encourage jungle justice with people using it to accuse and kill people falsely.

Boys are more vulnerable to rape because we tend to focus more on girls so we need to focus on all our children. Now you see a lot of silly videos with people sharing and reposting, If you send it to me I will arrest you for child pornography, anyone who stigmatizes against victims will be punished. We need to make people know that we are serious.

During the lockdown, a lot of things where revealed to us, we realized that most of the reports we got was from observant neighbors and not parents.” she said.