315 Nigerians To Return Home From London Today – NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM has said that at least 315 Nigerian evacuees have left London for Nigeria today, according to MyNigeria.

The commission made this known on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

“Airpeace flight conveying another batch of 315 Nigerians departs Heathrow Airport, London today.

“The flight is expected to depart at about 10:30 am and is expected to arrive in Nigeria at about 5 pm local time today Sunday 28th, June 2020,” NIDCOM said.

