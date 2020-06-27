Yahoo Boys Should Be Arrested With Their Girlfriends – Etinosa

Controversial actress, Etinosa Idemudia has said that Internet fraudstars popularly known as Yahoo boys should be arrested along with their girlfriends.

Etinosa Idemudia stated this in reaction to the arrest of Hushpuppi which was facilitated by the police in Dubai.

According to Etinosa, not arresting the girlfriends is one “nonsense thing” done by the police which she hates.

She said, “There’s one nonsense thing Police does that i do not like. When they successfully arrest an internet fraudster, they will not arrest the girlfriend, it is not fair. They are supposed to arrest the both of them because if they don’t do that, the girl might go on to meet another boy after she must her enjoyed the money of the former boyfriend.”

Hushpuppi was arrested after he and his gang defrauded 1.9 million people worldwide and and made N168 billion.