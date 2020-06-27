Why Barcelona Failed To Beat Celta Vigo – Luis Suarez

Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez has revealed why the club was held to a draw by Celta Vigo in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The game which ended 2-2 at the Municipal De Balaidos saw homes Celta Vigo come back aggressively in the second half to end Barcelona’s dominance of the game.

“It was a vital match to fight for the title,” Suarez told La Liga TV after the match.

“We had a good first half, creating chances, but in the second half, it was different, Celta was more aggressive.

“It [the result] leaves a bitter taste, one of sadness and frustration because we have lost two points.”

“For my part, I’m happy to help with both goals, but you are angry because things have to be corrected,” Suarez added.

Barcelona will be facing Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.