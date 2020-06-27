We Want To Reach Liverpool’s Level Next Season, Chelsea’s Pulisic Says

Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic has said that they are determined to reach the level of Premier League champions-elect, Liverpool, next season.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to ensure Liverpool were crowned champions on a night when the Blues tightened their grip on a top-four finish.

Pulisic insists Chelsea want to reach the level set by Liverpool this season.

“That is our goal,” said the American midfielder, who joined Chelsea for £58million from Borussia Dortmund last year and starred against City.

“Liverpool have had a great season. It is incredible how they have sustained their performances throughout the season and what they have done. That is credit to them, they have done an incredible job.

“That is where we want to be. So, let’s finish up the season strongly and that is what we want to do next year. We went into the game with a really confident mindset to get all three points and finish the season strongly. But, yeah, we feel we are capable of a lot more.”

Tribal Football