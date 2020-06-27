Tinubu Speaks On APC Crisis, Says He’s Not Decided On 2023

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reacted to the party’s decision which dissolved the National Working Committee, NWC.

The decision which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari saw Adams Oshiomhole lose his position as national chairman of the party.

This is said to also affect the Presidential ambition held by Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

In reaction, he said, “To those who have been actively bleating about how Buhari’s actions and the NEC meeting have ended my purported 2023 ambitions, I seek your pity.

“I am but a mere mortal who does not enjoy the length of foresight or political wisdom you profess to have. Already, you have assigned colourful epitaphs to the 2023 death of an alleged political ambition that is not yet even born.”

Tinubu added that he has not decided on any presidential ambition yet but only co concerned about the economy and health crisis in Nigeria.

“I have made no decision regarding 2023 for the concerns of this hour are momentous enough.

“I have not busied myself with politicking regarding 2023 this period because I find that a bit distasteful and somewhat uncaring particularly when so many of our people have been unbalanced by the twin public health and economic crises we face.

“What I may or may not do in three years hence seems too remote given present exigencies.

“Those who seek to cast themselves as political Nostradamus are free to so engage their energies. I trust the discerning public will give the views of such eager seers the scant weight such divinations warrant.

“2023 will answer its own questions in due time.”