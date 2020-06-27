Three People Killed As Armed Bandits Attack Katsina Village

Three persons have been reported killed and another three injured after bandits attacked Marar Zamfarawa village of Danmusa council area in Katsina State.

The bandits were said to have launched the attack at about midnight on foot.

The locals alongside security personnel confronted the bandits in a shootout to frustrate further attacks.

Those killed according to the locals are Aminu Yusuf, Lawal Akushi and Mansir Danliti while those injured are RabiuMala, Shamsu and Sharhabilu who are presently receiving treatment at Danmusa General Hospital.

The victims were buried Saturday morning after funeral rites in the village.

Spokesman of the state police command confirmed the attack but said only two people were reported killed by the Divisional Police officer.

Daily Trust