Senate President Speaks On Receiving N-Power Slots

Senate President Ahmad Lawal has denied reports of receiving N-Power slots from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

Report had surfaced that Lawal and other lawmakers in the National Assembly were given slots for the youth empowerment scheme.

This has now been refuted via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi.

It reads: “The attention of the Office of the Senate President has been drawn to a publication on the Sahara Reporters portal purporting that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate President and other lawmakers

“We hereby advise members of the public to totally disregard the fake and malicious publication in its entirety as regards the Senate President.

“It should be noted that the fairy tale only blandly and obliquely claimed that some lawmakers printed out application forms from the portal of the scheme but failed to provide any evidence that this was to fill its speculated allocated slots.

“We wish to stress that neither the Senate President nor this office has anything to do with the purported slots mischievously credited by the publication to the Senate President.”