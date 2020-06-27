Security Architect Under This Government Can’t Give Hope – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has called for the restructuring of Nigeria’s security system which he says is the only way citizens can be safe.

Obasanjo stated this while speaking at the 2020 edition of the Sobo Sowemimo Annual Lecture organised by Abeokuta Club.

Speaking at the event titled “COVID-19 and the Nigeria security issues: The way forward”, Obasanjo said that the safety of Nigerians lies in their hands.

According to him, “federal security architecture as organised and operated by the present government cannot give any individual or group hope, let alone assurance of security within Nigeria.

“Our destiny is in our own hands. In reform and restructuring, security architecture, structure and arrangement must devolve more security responsibility on the community, local and state authorities.

“Unfortunately, I have recently observed from some writers on the security situation in the North, the feeling or attitude of ‘it serves them right’. We must not gloat at the difficulties or misfortune of others, rather we must emphathise.

“Wherever there is insecurity in Nigeria, it must be of concern to all of us. It should not be the attitude of ‘am alright Jack’ or ‘it serves them right’. I believe it should be ‘we are all in one bad boat and we must put all hands on deck to fix it’. Maybe now that we are all feeling the pinch, the collective fixing will be understood and be easy to accomplish”.

Obasanjo also urged the public to spearhead actions that will involve the government and the governed towards.