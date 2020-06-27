Police Discovers Six Assault Riffles In Delta Church

The police in Delta state have uncovered six assault rifles in a church building located in Okwe community in Asaba, the state capital, according to LIB.

The state Commissioner for Health, Hafiz Inuwa, who disclosed this today June 27, said Freeman Eze, a community vigilante and the pastor of the church, Christ Holy Church International, claimed the weapons were procured for the protection of the church.

Inuwa explained that the police raided the church following a tipoff.