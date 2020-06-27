Police Discovers Six Assault Riffles In Delta Church

The police in Delta state have uncovered six assault rifles in a church building located in Okwe community in Asaba, the state capital, according to LIB.
The state Commissioner for Health, Hafiz Inuwa, who disclosed this today June 27, said Freeman Eze, a community vigilante and the pastor of the church, Christ Holy Church International, claimed the weapons were procured for the protection of the church.
Inuwa explained that the police raided the church following a tipoff.
“When we got our intelligence on June 23, we just swoop into the area where Christ Holy Church campground is situated in Okwe. We swoop into that place and got one vigilante by name Freeman Eze arrested. Eze is not from Delta State.
However during the course of our interrogation and investigation at the scene, we were able to recover six assault rifles because pump-action rifles are now a prohibited firearm” he said
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.