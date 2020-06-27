PDP Governors React As Yahaya Bello Says Ten Will Join APC

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has denied a claim by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State that some of them are planning to join the APC.

Yahaya Bello made the claim while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily in reaction to talks of the disintegration of the APC.

According to him, the party is not planning to disintegrate but preparing to welcome ten governors from the PDP.

In reaction the PDP Governors forum issued a statement signed by its Director-General, C.I.D. Maduabum, saying: “It is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are mourning the loss of yet another state Governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR”.

It added that: “There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP Governor to join the APC, a party bedeviled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that specifically requires the Executive Committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected.”