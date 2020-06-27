Ortom Congratulates Obaseki On Wining PDP’s Guber Ticket

Governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for emerging as the PDP candidate for Edo governorship election.



Recall that Obaseki had with 1952 votes clinched the ticket on Thursday out of the total accredited 2,024, 72 votes.

Reacting, Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, said Obaseki’s victory in the peaceful and transparent primaries affirmed the internal democracy within PDP and the party’s capacity to provide greater development to Edo people under the present administration.

He expressed optimism that Governor Obaseki will maximize the goodwill and confidence Edo people have in him and continue to selflessly serve them in the next four years.

Ortom, therefore, called on the people of Edo State to sustain their support for Governor Obaseki to enable him to succeed.