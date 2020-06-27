Man City Grew Tired Of Winning, Defender Mendy Reveals

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy says falling away this season was due to a lack of motivation within the squad, according to Tribal Football.

Defeat at Chelsea on Thursday officially ended their bid for three Premier League titles in a row.

Mendy said: “When you’ve won two consecutive titles you’re naturally a bit lower mentally.

“In some games, we didn’t have the same determination we have now.”

And Mendy believes handing over the title to Liverpool may help them refocus.

He said: “We’ve all got the same intention and ambition, which is to be ready for the match against Real Madrid.

“All the players have this determination and we need to find our rhythm and get back to our best level as soon as possible.

“The league is finished for us so we’re going to concentrate on the others.

“We’ve already won the Carabao Cup and we’re still in the FA Cup and the Champions League.”