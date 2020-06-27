I Almost Gave Up On My Re-election Bid – Governor Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that he almost quit his re-election bid but had to continue due to support from his family and some governors.

Obaseki made this known after emerging the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the upcoming Edo State gubernatorial election.

The governor picked the ticket after four other aspirants stepped down.

“has been my daily driving force and also my greatest incentive”.

“The victory we are celebrating today has been a long and strenuous walk to political freedom which, as from today, in my election as the standard bearer of our great party, by the grace of God, I will be governor again for another four years,” he said.

“Much has been entrusted to me by the representatives of our great party, and this responsibility will enable me to consolidate on the achievements that we have made.

“It will enable me to deepen good governance in Edo State. It will help us to restore the pride of Edo people and make Edo one of the best states in Nigeria.

“…we have demonstrated again that no mountain is too high to stop the aspiration of a people that have put their faith in God and that is called by God to make life better for the greater majority of the people.

“I must admit that there was a time in this struggle when as a mere mortal, I was almost tempted to quit. But I thank God for my family, friends and my colleague governors.”

He also thanked members of the PDP Governors Forum and other governors, “particularly Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and others who encouraged me to move on”.