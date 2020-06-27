Georgina Onuoha Says Age Of Cosmetic Surgery Is Stupid

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has said that she can’t understand why people have cosmetic surgery done on their face and buttocks.
To prove her point, the actress shared before and after pictures of Lil’ Kim, Donatella Versace, Janice Dickenson, Jocelyn Wildenstein and Rodrigo Alvez among other celebrities who have done cosmetic surgery.
View this post on Instagram
The pursuit of perfection in an imperfect world. The quest for unattainable beauty. The illusions about beauty The age of stupidity. The side effects of plastic surgery. The quest for Botox beauty has turn beauties into beasts. Take caution. I understand mummy makeovers of the tummy and breast because of the damages cause most often from pregnancies and breastfeeding and how those can lead to low self esteem amongst women. But touching your face or tampering with the muscles on your buttocks is what I can’t really understand. Before you make that hard decision to go under the knife, or injecting chemicals into your face, make sure it’s really what it and be ready to live with the consequences stemming from it in the long run. Until then, define the kind of beauty you want. Be natural, be healthy, be safe.
