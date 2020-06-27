Gas Explosion Kills One, Injures Ten In Turkey’s Istanbul

At least one person died and 10 others were wounded in a gas explosion in Istanbul on Saturday, according to NTV broadcaster’s report.

The incident happened at a textile atelier in the Bahcelievler district of Istanbul on the European side because of a gas entrapment, NTV said.

The person, who died in the explosion, was a foreigner, it added, without giving further details.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

(Xinhua/NAN)