Gas Explosion Kills One, Injures Ten In Turkey’s Istanbul

At least one person died and 10 others were wounded in a gas explosion in Istanbul on Saturday, according to NTV broadcaster’s report.
The incident happened at a textile atelier in the Bahcelievler district of Istanbul on the European side because of a gas entrapment, NTV said.
The person, who died in the explosion, was a foreigner, it added, without giving further details.
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
(Xinhua/NAN)
