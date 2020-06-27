COVID-19: Three New Symptoms Discovered By US CDC

At least three new symptoms of the deadly COVID-19 have been discovered by the United States’ Centers for Disease Control (CDC), according to reports.

According to the CDC, infected persons are likely to show these symptoms between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They are runny nose or congestion, nausea, and diarrhoea.

The CDC reports that anyone with the following symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills, A cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting and Diarrhoea.

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” the website states.