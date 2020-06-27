COVID-19: NCDC Records 684 New Infections, Toll Rises To 23,298

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced at least 684 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday night on its official Twitter account.

This takes the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases in the country to a total of 23,298 confirmed infections, according to the NCDC.

According to the report, all 684 cases were recorded in at least 19 states of the federation.

The NCDC also revealed that the total number of recovered patients is 8,253 while there are now 554 deaths as a result of the respiratory illness in the country.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tl” dir=”ltr”>684 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Nigeria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19Nigeria</a>;<br><br>Lagos-259<br>Oyo-76<br>Katsina-69<br>Delta-66<br>Rivers-46<br>Ogun-23<br>Edo-22<br>Osun-22<br>Ebonyi-21<br>FCT-20<br>Kaduna-16<br>Ondo-10<br>Imo-9<br>Abia-9<br>Gombe-5<br>Plateau-4<br>Bauchi-4<br>Ekiti-2<br>Anambra-1<br><br>23,298 confirmed<br>8,253 discharged<br>554 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/glShs4mIZ2″>pic.twitter.com/glShs4mIZ2</a></p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1276648997084696577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 26, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js