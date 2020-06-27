BREAKING: Oshiomhole Accepts NEC Decision To Dissolve NWC

Adams Oshiomhole has accepted the decision by the National Executive Committee, NEC, which sacked him as national chairman of the APC.

The decision by the NEC also disbanded the National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Oshiomhole said that he’s happy with what he has achieved during his time as former national chairman of the APC.

He also revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari invited him to join in restructuring the party.

