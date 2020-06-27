Bobrisky Slams Celebrities Mocking Hushpuppi Over His Arrest

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has slammed celebrities who have been mocking Hushpuppi since his arrest by the police in Dubai.

Hushpuppi and his gang were arrest for defrauding 1.9 million people worldwide and taking in N168 billion.

This was found to be alarming by many including celebrities who mocked him for flaunting ill-gotten wealth.

This didn’t sit well with Bobrisky who wrote; “I’m tired of reading people comments on blog over Hushpuppi arrest. So is now you all fools know he was a scammer. What happen to all d praises you all showed him before his arrest? Dis life never fall because many of us are two face. Where are all d people praising him on his comment section before his arrest?

She also blasted the celebrities who used to praise and have now deserted him after his arrest.

”Where are all d stupid celebrities hyping him, you all unfollow him right? You all disappeared because you feel he will never come out of dis right? Watch d space. We sin differently never judge anyone always remember that. Dis message is just to correct some people faking love towards him.”