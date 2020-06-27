Bauchi Lawmaker Laments Registration Process For N-Power

The lawmaker representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Umar Lawal Muda, has decried the problems encountered in registering for N-Power.

According to Muda, the requirement for Bank Verification Number, BVN, will see that many whom the poverty alleviation scheme is built for will be screened out because they don’t have it.

He also lamented the lack of alternative for online application for the scheme.

He said: “This is why rural dwellers are disadvantaged and left out of the government’s social welfare and protection programme, it is our collective responsibility to fill the gaps and create a level playing ground for everyone.

“All potential applicants have no bank accounts and therefore could not boast of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) code as required by N-Power.

“The N-Power programme is said to be “open for all” regardless of education and social status, but it doesn’t provide any alternative to Online Application.