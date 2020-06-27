Atiku Raises 150 Support Groups For Governor Obaseki

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has raised 150 support groups to help Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the Edo State governorship election in September 19.
Atiku made this known in a statement signed by Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, Deputy Director of the defunct Atiku Support Group/Mobilization Presidential Campaign Organisation.
“The former Vice President, as a major stakeholder of the PDP, considers it expedient to put in place winning structures and machineries that will guarantee total victory for the party in Edo.
“We need to complete the circle in the south-south region that naturally and originally belonged to the PDP.
“Having received the directive with joy and enthusiasm, I have no doubt that all our support groups in Edo will be very glad to receive this news and run with the directive of Atiku Abubakar for the benefit of Obaseki and the PDP”, the statement said.
