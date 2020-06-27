Ajimobi’s New Burial Date Announced By Spokesman

The burial ceremony of former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi which was postponed on Friday, June 26, will now hold on Sunday, June 28 2020.

The late politician’s spokesperson Bolaji Tunji who confirmed the date said the burial ceremony was postponed after consultations with the governments of Lagos and Oyo. He further revealed that the burial ceremony will be held in line with the existing protocol issued by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Tunji said;

“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced. Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday, the 28th of June, 2020, after the traditional Muslim prayers. “To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation. “Furthermore, details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow. “In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”

