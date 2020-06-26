Why Manchester City Lost Title To Liverpool – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said that his side was outclassed by Liverpool to win the 2019/2020 English Premier League title.

Liverpool were confirmed champions after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stanford Bridge on Thursday.

The game ended Guardiola’s quest for a third consecutive EPL title.

“Maybe we didn’t arrive with the same passion; Liverpool played every single game like it was the last chance they have.

“And maybe we didn’t get that moment, especially the key moments in the first part of the season.

“That is the reality, that we are so far behind. Liverpool were fantastic in consistency throughout the whole season.

“We dropped points at the beginning of the season, and Liverpool didn’t drop points.

“We’ll have to recover for next season, to be more consistent, and recover the points we missed this season,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.