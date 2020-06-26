Solskjaer Praises Liverpool On Being Crowned EPL Champions

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Liverpool for winning the 2019/2020 English Premier League title.

The Reds were declared the winner after second-placed Manchester City lost to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The title won by Jurgen Klopp’s men ended the club’s 30-year wait.

”First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserves it and they deserve credit, it’s a hard league to win,” Solskjaer said in his press conference on Friday morning.

“So well done to Jurgen and his players. Every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts.

“I reckon that’s the feeling everyone associated with Manchester United – all our players, staff supporters – we want to get back to winning ways and that’s our challenge“.

When asked how far United have to go before they can reach Liverpool’s level, Solskjaer said: “I don’t think it’s time to… to say how far you’re behind.

“We are in a position now we have to improve, one we have to get in the Champions League, higher up in the league and, start challenging for trophies.

“That consistency and efficiency is a challenge for us as well.

“At our best, we are very good, have to do that whatever day it is, do it again and again, that’s the challenge for our players going forward.”