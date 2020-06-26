Rashidi Ladoja, Sharafadeen Alli Pay Tributes To Late Ajimobi

A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja and Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, an ex-Secretary to the State Government, have paid tributes to Abiola Ajimobi.

Recall that the former Oyo governor, Ajimobi died on Thursday due to multiple organ failure after battling COVID-19 at First Cardiology Hospital, according to the Lagos State Government.

The duo, in separate statements in Ibadan, described the former governor’s death as a great loss to the family, Oyo State and Nigeria.

Ladoja in a statement signed by his spokesman, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, described the death of the immediate past governor as a great loss to his family and the entire state.

The Ibadan high Chief said that the late Ajimobi contributed his quota to the development of the state and Nigeria.

“Late Abiola Ajimobi after a successful career at National Oil now Conoil PLC served as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for four years before serving as governor of the state for eight years, ” he said.

Ladoja, who expressed his condolences to the people of the state and the immediate family of Ajimobi, prayed that God should grant him eternal rest.

Alli, in his statement, described the death of Ajimobi as a great loss to the state and Nigeria.

The former governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party in the state said that the late Ajimobi contributed his quota to the development of the state and Nigeria.

Alli prayed that Allah would give the people of the state, Ibadanland and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)