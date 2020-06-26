PL Champions, Liverpool, Release Clyne, Seven Others

Liverpool have announced the release of Nathaniel Clyne and seven other players as their contracts expire on June 30th, according to Tribal Football.

The Reds are basking in the glory of their first league title win in the past 30 years.

But eight of their stars will not be with the squad next season.

Most of the players are either from the youth setup or on the fringes of the first team.

The list includes right-back Nathaniel Clyne, Dan Atherton, Isaac Christie-Davies, Shamal George, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Walls, Alex Turner and Abel Rodrigues will all also be leaving the club.

One who will stay until the end of this season is Adam Lallana.

The Reds secured Lallana on a deal to see through this term.

But he is still likely to leave when the season concludes, as there is no suggestion of a longer extension for Lallana.