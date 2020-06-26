PDP BoT Congratulates Obaseki On Becoming Party’s Flagbearer

The PDP Board of Trustees, Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin, has cheered Governor Godwin Obaseki for emerging as the party’s flag bearer for the Edo guber polls.



Jubrin also congratulated PDP NWC and the party’s governors for bringing Obaseki into the PDP, as well as the party’s state executives for sustaining the party.

He appealed to the leadership and all members of PDP to continue making the party strong and united in its efforts to rule Nigeria come 2023.

“The party should shun actions that will not bring progress.

“The BoT is ever ready to work with party members, especially of our NWC and governors,” he said. (NAN)