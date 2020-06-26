Ondo Gov, Akeredolu, Mourns Passing Of Late Ajimobi

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has “received with a deep sense of loss, the demise of Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State.”



In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, the ex-governor was rated as an embodiment of courage and intelligence.

“He is personally touched and feels the sense of a great loss for many reasons. Aside his political affinity with the late Ajimobi whom he fondly referred to as Egbon, Governor Akeredolu recalls the memorable days of their shared communality and brotherliness in the City of Ibadan prior to their venture into politics.

“The demise of the former Governor prods remarkably nostalgic moments. Twice, he had cause to be Ajimobi’s Lead Counsel in defence of his gubernatorial mandate; and on both occasions, they savoured victorious moments.

Akeredolu added that as a sitting governor then, the late Senator Ajimobi rendered an immeasurable support when he ran for the governorship of Ondo State in 2012, stressing that Ajimobi repeated same feat in the historic 2016 second attempt that ushered in the present administration.

While saying that, “his place in the sand of time remains indelible just as the vacuum left behind represents a permanent scar. He was indeed, an embodiment of courage who resonated intelligence and an unusual resilience. He will be sorely missed by all.

“The Governor, while praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, thanks God for the opportunity He provided for the late former Governor as he touched lives positively in the various capacities he found himself in his political journey. He played his part, and very well too.”