Olubadan Of ibadan Mourns Ajimobi, Says He’s In Dilemma

Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has expressed deep pain over the death of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

His reaction was contained in a statement on Friday by spokesman, Adeola Oloko.

Olubadan said he was in a “dilemma” as it was not in Yoruba tradition for a father to announce the obituary of his son.

The monarch noted that words were not enough to describe the “untimely exit of an illustrious son and Aare of Ibadan land”.

Olubadan recalled that he and Ajimobi met at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, in February.

“A wall (not hall) of fame built in honour of some illustrious Ibadan indigenes had been erected just before the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Nobody had the slightest idea that death would come calling on him so quickly.

“Ajimobi was vibrant and full of life at that occasion.

“Our prayer has always been that our children should outlive us. But, who are we to challenge the sovereignty of Almighty God who gives and takes without question,” Adetunji said.

The Oba consoled with Ajimobi family and the entire people of Ibadan land.

He prayer that Almighty Allah would give all his friends and relatives the fortitude to bear the loss. – Daily Post