NYSC Gives Update On Reopening Orientation Camps

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said that orientation camps can’t be reopened until safety is assured from COVID-19.
This was disclosed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi.
She also described as false the report that the orientation camps are opening.
“To put issues in proper perspective, it is appropriate to state that the National Youth Service Corps will only return to the orientation camps when it is very safe to do so, in view of the danger posed by COVID-19 – 19 pandemic.
“The scheme places a very high premium on the lives of corps members, camp officials and other stakeholders which was the key reason it suspended 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 orientation programme in March this year,” she said.
