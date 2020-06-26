Nigerian Government Condemns Attack On Embassy In Indonesia

The Federal Government has condemned the attack on the Nigerian embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The embassy was attacked by some Nigerians in protest against the continued killings of Nigerians in Indonesia.

A viral video showed the protesters shattering the glass windows at the embassy and pulling down the Nigerian flag.

Reacting to the attack, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated that those involved will be identified and punished.

Onyeama wrote; “Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans, who without justification, attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today.

“Totally unacceptable behaviour.

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished,’’ he tweeted.