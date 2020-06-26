NIDCOM Announces Arrival of 145 Nigerians From Sudan

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has announced the arrival of at least 145 Nigerians who were stranded in Sudan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a tweet on the official Twitter account of the commission, the evacuees arrived the country on Friday, June 26.

They were evacuated via an Air Sudan flight which arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 12.45pm local time. All Evacuees will now proceed on 14 days self Isolation as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING:<br>EVACUATION UPDATE:<br><br>145 Nigerians arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 12.45pm loca time via Air Sudan today, Friday, 26th June, 2020.<br><br>All Evacuees will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@NCDCgov</a>, <a href=”https://twitter.com/Fmohnigeria?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Fmohnigeria</a> and PTF on <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID</a>-19. <a href=”https://t.co/HtxLzMBWnS”>pic.twitter.com/HtxLzMBWnS</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1276486590509056001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 26, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js