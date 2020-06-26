Lagos Govt Reveal Cause Of Death Of Late Ajimobi

The Lagos State Government has revealed that cause of death of the former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday.

Recall that the deceased battled COVID-19 but he later tested negative, however, Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said he died from multiple organ failure.

Abayomi explained the multiple organ failure was caused by complications from COVID-19 earlier contracted by the immediate past Oyo governor.

The commissioner tweeted, “We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.”

Abayomi also commiserated with the family of the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress.

“On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Oluand the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state,” he added.

The Punch