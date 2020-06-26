Ganduje Mourns In-Law And Former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has mourned the death of his in-law and former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.
Ajimobi was announced dead yesterday after suffering complications as a result of COVID-19.
In reaction, Ganduje issued condolence on Friday through his Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar.
“His death came calling when we needed him the most. He was undoubtedly a detribalised leader and a pillar of national development.
“This death would continue knocking hard on us for a very long time,’’ he said.
Commiserating with the family of Ajimobi, Ganduje advised them to follow in his steps towards nation-building and leadership.
“It is on this note that I, on behalf of my family, government and the good people of Kano State, send our condolences to the family of our late respected and in-law, the government and people of Oyo State, over this unbearable demise of the former governor,’’ Ganduje said.
