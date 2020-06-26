FG Reveals Why Nigerian Embassy In Germany Was Shut Down

The Federal Government has said that the Nigerian embassy in Germany is being shut down to allow the building to be disinfected.

A statement issued on Friday revealed that the move is to protect the staff and also the visiting public amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Government which debunked claims that it failed to pay the rent of the building revealed that the building belongs to Nigeria.

The statement said, “It has come to the notice of the Embassy of Nigeria Berlin, Germany an attempt to deliberately misinform and mislead the innocent and decent Nigerians resident in Germany and in other EU countries that the Embassy building in Berlin was shut down due to non-payment of rent.

“The Chancery Building in Berlin is the property of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the first day. The reason for the temporary shutdown is to engage professional companies to sanitize and fumigate the building to make it safe and habitable for visitors and working staff due to the exigencies of Covid-19.

“The Embassy wishes to reassure all meaning Nigerians that it the shutdown is in deep consideration of the health and safety of staff and families visiting the Mission.”