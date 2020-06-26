FG Announces Closure Kara Bridge Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government has today announced that the Kara bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be closed from Friday, June 26 2020, according to The Punch.

This comes as a result of a tanker accident that claimed two lives on Sunday, the Federal Ministry of Works has said the road will be shut for integrity tests.

A letter addressed to the Lagos State Government and signed by the Deputy Director, Highways, Federal Ministry of Works, K.Y. Ibrahim, solicited the support of the state for the success of the job.

Ibrahim said the contractor handling that section of the expressway requested that the bridge be shut from Friday to Sunday in order to ascertain the bridge’s “serviceability state after the fire incident”.

“We now request the support of the Lagos State Government in terms of handling the expected high traffic volume that may be generated along the axis during the work and also to help evacuate the wreckage of the accident still on site,” the letter said.