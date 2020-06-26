EPL: I Want To Leave – Guendouzi Tells Arsenal Chiefs

Arsenal midfielder, Matteo Guendouzi has reportedly told the club’s chiefs he would be willing to leave Emirates this summer.

According to L’Equipe, Guendouzi made this known during a disciplinary meeting with Arsenal’s hierarchy this week.

The French youngster was forced to answer to the Gunners’ board following his clash with Brighton player, Neal Maupay, during Arsenal’s Premier League 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls last Saturday.

Guendouzi is understood to have called Maupay ‘s***’ during the match, while he is also said to have told his opponents that he earns ‘more than they ever will’.

Maupay, who had his throat grabbed by Guendouzi at the full-time whistle, said after the match that the 21-year-old ‘needed to learn what humility is’.

Guendouzi has struggled with regular game time under Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, so far this season.

He is valued at €40 million (£36m) by Arsenal.