D’banj Questioned By Police In Abuja Over Rape Allegation

Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj has been grilled by the Nigerian Police Force over a rape allegation against him.

The singer was grilled at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya.

D’banj also issued a statement in regards to the accuser of rape from Seyitan Babatayo.

A top police source said, “D’Banj has been questioned twice at the FCID, Abuja. He was questioned last week and also this week. We will leave no stone unturned as we investigate the matter.”

Seyitan who couldn’t make it to Abuja was asked to report at the FCID annex in Lagos.

“Seyitan appealed with us that she had no means of travelling down to Abuja. So, she has been given the option of reporting at the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi,” the officer said.