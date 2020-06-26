COVID-19 : Nigeria Records 594 Fresh Cases As Total Hits 22,614

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday night, taking the total cases to 22,614 infections.

NCDC said that the 594 new confirmed cases were from 22 states, with seven deaths as at Thursday.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 154 new cases while Delta was second with 106.

Others were Ondo-44, FCT-34, Edo-34, Oyo-33, Kaduna-33, Enugu-28, Katsina-25, Imo-22, Adamawa-15, Ogun-12, Osun-11, Abia-8, Rivers-6, Nasarawa-5, Bauchi-5, Niger-5, Kebbi-4, Ekiti-3,Plateau-1 and Taraba-1

The NCDC also said that till date, 22,614 cases had been confirmed, 14, 243 cases active, 7,822 cases treated and discharged, 122,155 samples collected while 549 deaths were recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

