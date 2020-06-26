COVID-19: Ganduje To Carry Out Compulsory Testing Of Office Holders

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that compulsory COVID-19 testing of civil servants, students seeking admission into tertiary institutions, and political officer holders is being worked on.

Ganduje made this known through the State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, while marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

The governor revealed that the testing will commence as soon as the operation of the state Drug Administration Agency begins.

”The Ganduje-led administration has been passionate about fighting illicit drug trafficking and abuse and has set up a task force”.

“The governor instituted programmes aimed at curtailing drug abuse. This includes setting up and streamlining activities for the state Task Force committee, which had intercepted and destroyed about a billion naira worth of drugs,” he said.