Akah Nnani Drags Daddy Freeze Over Relationship With Hushpuppi

Actor, Akah Nnani, has accused OAP and leader of the Free the Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze, of twisting the scriptures just to suit his ”selfish and carnal” purposes.

Akah said this in an open letter he wrote to the OAP after he saw Daddy Freeze’s reaction to the backlash that trailed a video of him dining with suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi.

Daddy Freeze has been trending since yesterday after the Dubai police shared a video of Hushpuppi’s arrest and all the financial crimes he allegedly committed. Nigerians took to social media to bash Daddy Freeze who is popular for attacking pastors for collecting tithes and offerings from their members. They accuse him of being a hypocrite for dining with a suspected fraudster and even mocking Nigerians who do not earn as much as Hushpuppi’s domestic staff.

Freeze however defended himself by quoting Mark 2:15 where Jesus dined with “sinners”. He added that Nigerians are funny people and he is glad that he is not accountable to anyone except his master. The media personality went on to block social media users who were trolling him and also said “he will say what will make them drink sniper”.

On being a hypocrite, he stated that he uses the scripture to point fingers at Nigerian Pastors while they can’t do the same to him.

Reacting to Daddy Freeze’s position, Akah in his open letter, said he is ”tired of Freeze manipulating the scriptures to suit his selfish and carnal purpose.” Read his letter below. – LIB