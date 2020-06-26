Ajimobi’s Death A Great Loss, Ex-Lagos Gov, Ambode says

Former Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday expressed sadness over the demise of former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his media aide, Habib Aruna, described Ajimobi’s demise as a personal loss, saying the former governor meant more than a brother and a colleague to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Ajimobi died on Thursday afternoon at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, aged 70.

The former governor of Lagos recalled memories shared during their time as governors, saying they were very close.

“This is a great loss to me as l received the news of Ajimobi’s demise with a heavy heart.

“He was always full of wisdom, very witty and always willing to provide his honest opinion on issues.

“His political sagacity was one I admired from afar and I am glad to have shared many memorable moments with him,” he said.

Ambode said Ajimobi’s eight years as governor was remarkable, saying that his strides across the length and breadth of Oyo State would never be forgotten in a hurry.

“Ajimobi was very passionate about his state, the Yoruba agenda and the Nigerian project.

“He was a progressive party man to the core and Oyo citizens will testify to the fact that he left the state better than he met it,” he said.

Ambode extended his condolence to the family of the late Oyo governor, urging his wife, Florence, to take solace in the fact that her husband lived a fulfilled life and left indelible mark on his people.

“This is a big loss.

“As much as he was a politician, he was also a devoted family man.

“I pray that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and his entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Ambode said. (NAN)