AJimobi’s Burial Has Been Postponed, Aide, Tunji, Says

The Late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, will no longer be buried today Friday Jube 26, according to his spokesperson Bolaji Tunji.

Speaking to newsmen at the late politician’s Ibadan residence on Friday morning, Tunji said the family would soon make an announcement of the burial programme.

Ajimobi’s spokesperson said, “The funeral arrangements will be announced soon by the family but it will be observed privately so as to be in accordance with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.”

Recall that the former Oyo governor, Ajimobi died on Thursday due to multiple organ failure after battling COVID-19 at First Cardiology Hospital in Lagos at the age of 70.