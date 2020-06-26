Ajimobi Was Exemplary In All Private, Public Endevours – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has mourned the death of a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

A statement issued by the national chairman of the caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, described Ajimobi’s death as a great loss to the party.



The APC also issued condolences to his family and also Oyo State as they mourn his passing.

The statement reads: The All Progressives Congress (APC) is deeply saddened by the death of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate-past governor of Oyo State. Senator Ajimobi’s death has come at a crucial time when the party is looking up to our well-meaning leaders to champion the needed reforms and reconciliation moves to be undertaken by the newly-appointed caretaker committee of our great party. The APC has lost a decent man who in spirit and character embodied our progressive mantra.

“In mourning, we remember the fond memories and indelible strides Senator Ajimobi left behind. We will always remember a loving father, husband, gentleman, astute administrator, patriotic Nigerian, fine politician who was exemplary in all his private and public endeavors.

“We express our condolences to Senator Ajimobi’s immediate family, the government and people of Oyo State, and indeed the entire APC family over this painful loss. May Almighty Allah be merciful and grant Senator Ajimobi Aljanat Firdaus”.