Ifu Ennada has taken to Instagram to expose and slam yahoo boy apologists who called her an “ashawo” for condemning fraud.

This is coming after the former Big Brother Naija star took to her Instagram story to react to the video showing how Hushpuppi and his gang members were arrested for alleged fraud in Dubai. In the post, she condemned fraud and heaped praises on Dubai police.

However, the post didn’t go down well for yahoo boy apologists who began to send her demeaning messages via DM. Some even went as far as calling her a prostitute.

In reply, Ifu shared screenshots of the messages they sent to her and then wrote: ‘Just incase @officialefcc is looking for upcoming Yahoo Boys. This is what you get for not supporting Fraud. The highest insult you people can call me is “Ashawo”. Me wey no even get sex life. Na spirit husband dey f*ck me na. All of una na “born by mistake”. Dem suppose flush una down toilet.

On a serious note, this is the mindset of some Nigerian youths. The people who see supposed to lead the country tomorrow. Who did this to us? God forbid!

Y’all can keep coming to my DM, I will help you publicise your stupidity!

In reaction to one message alleging that a Yahoo Boy got her a car, the reality star laughed off the claims, writing: ‘Dem say Yahoo Boy buy car for me cos I don’t support Fraud. Meanwhile, I no even get Car o. Since I left BBNaija, twice I’ve used up money saved up for buying myself a Car to reinvest in my @beautifuennada business cos having a reliable and scalable business which will outlive me is better than temporary flex which is also a Liability. Me wey dey hire Car and Driver if I get important place to go.’

See some of the messages she received below.