Why Tinubu Was Not Invited To NEC Meeting Of The APC – Bashir Ahmad

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has revealed why Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not invited today’s meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The meeting is convened by Victor Giadom, one of the members of the party laying claim to the position of the acting national chairman.

Abiola Ajimobi also lays claim to the position after been named by a faction of the party loyal to Tinubu.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari through his aide Garba Shehu yesterday backed Giadom for the position. He also promised to attend the NEC meeting today.

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly”, he said.

With Tinubu not invited for the meeting, many have concluded that it is a move against him

In reaction, Bashir Ahmad tweeted: “There are some people who need to know that the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party, hence, he doesn’t attend the NEC Meetings. This is very clear!”