Why Buhari Should Not Attend APC NEC Meeting – Itse Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has advised President Buhari not to attend the meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, holding today.

Victor Giadom who lays claim to the position of the acting national chairman of the party had called for the meeting.

His call was backed by Buhari who also agreed to attend the meeting by revealing that Giadom’s claim is backed by the law.

In reaction, Sagay stated that Giadom lacked the power to summon such a meeting because his original position of deputy national chairman is not in the line of succession to the national chairman.

Sagay told the Nation: “I’m stunned by this turn of events. How can a deputy national secretary have the ambition to be the chairman of a party when you have deputy chairmen and vice-chairmen?

“That is why it is absurd. It does not make sense. His position makes it impossible for him to be the acting national chairman.

“The legal advice the President got is mischievous in the extreme because there is no court order to extend since it does not exist.

“So I would advise the President to step back from this matter and not participate in it.”