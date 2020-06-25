Veteran Yoruba Actor, Ogun Majek, Has Passed On

Veteran Nollywood actor popularly called Ogun Majek, whose real name is Gbolagade Akinpelu has reportedly passed on Thursday, according to Nigeria.
The deceased was said to have died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home.
The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, confirmed his death.
Veteran actor and filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.
In a terse statement, he said: “From him, we come and on to him we shall return, Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has returned to his creator. May God Almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen.”
The actor battled prolonged-sickness before his eventual demise, according to The Nation.
