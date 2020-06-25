Souness Adamant On Pogba Criticism, Says He’s Not A Fan

Ex-Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness has refused to back down in his criticisms of Paul Pogba, stating that he is not a fan his person.



The Sky Sports pundit has often criticized the Manchester United star for a lack of effort and poor attitude.

And he defended himself from backlash that he gets from fans and other pundits regarding his opinions on Pogba.

“I get hammered for it,” Souness said on Sky Sports.

“I am not going to say I am a fan (of him), I am a fan of his talent.

“Midfield is the only position on the pitch where someone wants to do the exact same job you’re doing.

“I am a fan of his ability. But I want him to work harder.”